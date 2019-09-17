Watch Joeboy Bounce In Fik Fameica’s Music Video For ‘Wansakata’

With so many new artists in the Nigerian music scene, Joeboy is definitely one to look out for.

Being one of the most exciting new artists working today, and stealing our hearts with back-to-back hits, “Baby” and “Beginning”. Now, he’s set to win over an entirely new audience, in his collaboration with Ugandan artist, Fik Fameica for a catchy new song, “Wansakata”. Fik Fameica, much like Joeboy, is a young artist who rose to prominence in Uganda back in 2017.

READ ALSO – Singer, Joeboy Appeals For Solution On Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians

The song kicks off with a catchy beat before Joeboy transcends into his solid verse. While Fik Fameica holds his own with a cheeky sample of Major Lazer & DJ Maphoriosa’s “Particular”, Joeboy does most of the heavy lifting, handling the hook and making it a super enjoyable listen.

Watch The Video Here: