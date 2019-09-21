Juliet Ibrahim Dances To Victor AD’s Song, ‘Tire’ (Video)

Nollywood actor and movie producer, Juliet Ibrahim is always on point when it comes to showcasing her styles, fashion, and creativity.

In a recent update, the actor is shares happiness in an Instagram show where she creates her dance moves for the song ‘Suffer No Dey Tire You’ by singer Victor AD.

She said she was tired of stuffing, so she had to create her dance moves for the song.

She captioned it:

Shey suffer no Dey tire you? E tire me ooooo!!! I had to create my dance for the song cus I like it so much!

Watch The Video Here