Juliet Ibrahim Dances To Victor AD’s Song, ‘Tire’ (Video)

by Michael
Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim

Nollywood actor and movie producer, Juliet Ibrahim is always on point when it comes to showcasing her styles, fashion, and creativity.

In a recent update, the actor is shares happiness in an Instagram show where she creates her dance moves for the song ‘Suffer No Dey Tire You’  by singer Victor AD.

She said she was tired of stuffing, so she had to create her dance moves for the song.

READ ALSO – If You Want To Smell Marriage Again, Avoid Morally Bankrupt Men: Nollywood Actor Advices Juliet Ibrahim

She captioned it:

Shey suffer no Dey tire you? E tire me ooooo!!! I had to create my dance for the song cus I like it so much!

Watch The Video Here

Tags from the story
Davido, Juliet Ibrahim, Victor AD
0

You may also like

US judge orders rapper Meek Mill to spend two years in prison for violating probation

Jim Iyke And Linda Ikeji Finally End Longterm Beef And Hangout Together

Daddy Freeze calls himself a Prophet for predicting Miracle’s win

Rose Odika: “Movie practitioners are too poorly paid”

Rose Odika: “Movie practitioners are too poorly paid”

Femi Otedola demonstrates love for mum

Otedola Explosion: Dashcam footage from another car showing the tanker rolling back before it tumbled and exploded.

See This “see-throuh” Outfit BB Naija’s Ese Eriata Wore To An Event That Has Got People Talking

[Photos]: Toke Makinwa Is All Shades Of Glow In A Rare Photo

“Our wedding is going to be a concert” – Oritsefemi’s wife reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *