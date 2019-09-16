Watch The Sweet Thriller For Beyoncé’s Upcoming Documentary -‘Making The Gift’

Beyoncé's making the gift
Beyonce to release documentary – Making The Gift

The ABC special will offer a behind the scenes look at the making of the album “The Lion King: The Gift” and features Burna Boy, Yemi Alade and more.

Beyoncé will take fans inside the making of her latest album The Lion King: The Gift, with the upcoming ABC special ‘Making the Gift’, a documentary that shows the production of the album which she had earlier described as “a love letter to Africa.”

The announcement came on Sunday, when ABC shared the trailer of the special on their social media, even changing their Twitter name to “ABeyC” to mark the occasion. Beyoncé also shared the clip on Instagram—the surprise announcement has unsurprisingly spurred excited reactions from fans online.

The trailer features cameos from some stars who featured on the project. Shots of Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, music industry veteran Bankulli, Naomi Campbell, and more can not be missed. The trailer promises to give viewers a glimpse at the recording of every track on the album. We’ll also get to see the shooting of her music videos “Spirit” and “Bigger.”

Watch The Thriller Here:

