In an event that hosted actress Tonto Dikeh, actor Williams Uchemba, and others for the ‘African Freestyle Football Championship’, thee actors are excited as they show off their dancing skills on stage.

Tonto Dikeh captioned the dance video: “When the gbedu enter body…”

Both are official brand ambassadors for the African Freestyle Football Championship 2019.