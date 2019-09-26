‘We Are Counting Down To Our Wedding’ – Davido’s Elder Brother

by Michael
Adewale Adeleke
Adewale Adeleke Proposing To His Girlfriend Kani

Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke and his long-time girlfriend, Kani are just days away from their traditional wedding in Cross River State.

The excited bride took to social media to express her excitement as she began a countdown for her wedding.

The excited bride-to-be made the announcement on Instagram this morning saying, ‘counting down days to #AdeKani’.

Adewale Adeleke proposed to her back in July 2019 when walked her through a rooftop where he had roses at different spots, then went down on one knee beside the ‘marry me’ sign to propose.

