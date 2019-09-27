“We Are On TV, Stop Saying Tacha Smells So Everyone Won’t Know” – Diane Cautions Mercy (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane was heard telling her close pal, Mercy to stopping saying Tacha has body odour on live TV so the world won’t find out.

Information Nigeria recalls the duo had a bitter clash on Friday while the housemates were having a meeting.

Mercy went on to reveal that the internet sensation has body and mouth odour, also stating that she only bathes once during her menstrual period.

Tacha, on the other hand, was seen applying perfume after the curvy video vixen’s shocking revelation.

In a new video, Mercy and Diane were in the garden having a conversation when the former called her fellow housemate a smelling pig and the latter cautioned her to stop, so people won’t know.

Watch the video below: