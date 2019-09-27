“We Are On TV, Stop Saying Tacha Smells So Everyone Won’t Know” – Diane Cautions Mercy (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane was heard telling her close pal, Mercy to stopping saying Tacha has body odour on live TV so the world won’t find out.

Mercy and Tacha
Big Brother Naija housemates, Mercy and Tacha

Information Nigeria recalls the duo had a bitter clash on Friday while the housemates were having a meeting.

Mercy went on to reveal that the internet sensation has body and mouth odour, also stating that she only bathes once during her menstrual period.

Tacha, on the other hand, was seen applying perfume after the curvy video vixen’s shocking revelation.

In a new video, Mercy and Diane were in the garden having a conversation when the former called her fellow housemate a smelling pig and the latter cautioned her to stop, so people won’t know.

Read Also: Cindy Becomes The 17th Housemates To Be Evicted From BBNaija Show (Video)

Watch the video below:

 

Tags from the story
Diane, mercy, Tacha
0

You may also like

WHO confirms the outbreak of Cholera in Congo

Shiites Leader, el-zakzaky

Killing Shiites Only Motivates Them – Omokri Tells Buhari

Bandits

BREAKING: Buhari’s in-law kidnapped by gunmen in Katsina

Duncan Mighty was here before Wizkid and Twitter – fans blast themselves

Herdsman

Start By Banning Herdsmen Before Banning Shiites, Omokri Tells Buhari

President Buhari orders government officials back to Osinbajo

Nigerian students risk losing scholarships in Russia

Man Leaves His Phone Number Behind After He Bashed A Car In The Owner’s Absence In Lagos

British Airways Hostess Posts ‘Racist’ Video About Nigerian Passengers (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *