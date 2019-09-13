We Are Ready To Meet Atiku, PDP Even At World Court: Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said that the ruling party is ready to meet the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in any court, even if it is ‘World Court’.

Oshiomhole said this on Thursday in Abuja while reacting to the decision of the PDP and Atiku to challenge the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which upheld the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking with State House Correspondents when APC women leaders from 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) paid a congratulatory visit to the president in Abuja, Oshiomhole said:

“We as a party we are confident that if it is within the Nigerian law for PDP to go even to the world court, we will meet them there. The Supreme Court of Nigeria is not that of PDP or the APC, the Supreme Court is governed by law and is to interpret the evidence before the court of Appeal.

“They are not at liberty to introduce new issues neither can they bring in new witnesses,” he said.