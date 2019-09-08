‘We Are Ready To Sacrifice Our Lives’ – Shi’ites Tell Nigerian Police

The proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Shiites, have stated that they are willing to go head-to-head with the Nigerian Police.

The group seem determined to make sure their upcoming Ashura procession holds on Tuesday.

The development stems from a recent directive from the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to arrest all identified Shi’ite leaders across the country.

The Nigeria Police Force had also dared the group to march and face the repercussion.

Ibrahim Musa, the President of Media Forum of IMN, said some Shi’ites had already commenced the mourning procession in various cities, adding that no arrest had been reported so far.

Musa, who doubles as the Shi’ite spokesperson, said;

“To date, there have been no arrests since we started the Ashura mourning procession in various cities and villages. We will join our Shia brothers worldwide in commemorating the killing of the Prophet’s grandson, Imam Husayn on the tenth of Muharram (Tuesday).

“Our leader, Sheikh Zakzaky, has demonstrated our love for our country. We would rather die here than leave since we are not criminals. Our procession will hold on Tuesday in Abuja and major cities in the North, Insha Allah.”

“Ours is a peaceful religious procession, that is why our women and children join us. So, if there is any confrontation, it is the government that may cause it, not us. We are ready to sacrifice our lives just as Imam Husayn did in Karbala. We are not going to war, we are going on a mourning procession which is a universal event on that day.”