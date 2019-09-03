We Cannot Surrender South Africa To Foreigners: Minister

by Olayemi Oladotun

A video of the deputy minister of police in South Africa, Bongani Mkongi declaring that South Africans cannot surrender their nation to foreign nationals has surfaced online.

Bongani Mkongi
South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Police, Bongani Mkongi

This statement is coming at a time when there has been an increasing rise in the xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.

The deputy minister expressed that South Africans are contented with what they have, hence their stay in their country.

He further stated that South Africans are not dominating the makeup of people in other nations, like it is being done in South Africa, hence the need to protect their country.

Watch the video below:

