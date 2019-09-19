We Create Problems For Ourselves By Being Friends With People We Are Supposed To Just Greet And Pass: Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is definitely not your everyday kind of woman as she keeps staying afloat despite series of controversies.

The screen diva has dropped another bombshell on her Instagram page where she opined that ”sometimes we create problems for ourselves by becoming friends with people we should just greet and pass.”

While we are yet to ascertain if she was directing her comments to anyone in particular, reactions have started trailing her comments with many of her fans agreeing with what she wrote.

See what she wrote below: