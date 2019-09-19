We Create Problems For Ourselves By Being Friends With People We Are Supposed To Just Greet And Pass: Tonto Dikeh

by Eyitemi
Tonto Dikeh
Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is definitely not your everyday kind of woman as she keeps staying afloat despite series of controversies.

The screen diva has dropped another bombshell on her Instagram page where she opined that ”sometimes we create problems for ourselves by becoming friends with people we should just greet and pass.”

Read Also: Tonto Dikeh Needs To Preach To Bobrisky To Embrace His Real Gender Before Getting A Husband; Nollywood Actor

While we are yet to ascertain if she was directing her comments to anyone in particular, reactions have started trailing her comments with many of her fans agreeing with what she wrote.

See what she wrote below:

Tags from the story
tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

Kerry Washington Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

Money-Making Monday – Questions That Reveal If You and Your Partner Are a Money Match

‘How My Girlfriend Ruined My Marriage’ -Married Man Narrates His Bitter Experience

How to Successfully Maintain a Long Term Relationship

7 Tips to Look Hot on your Honeymoon

Boy, 10, Luckily Escapes Death As He Is Set Ablaze Over Witchcraft Allegation

3 Condom Myths You Need to Stop Believing

8 Natural Ways To Lighten Dark Knees That Even Grandma Missed To Tell You

Match Made In Heaven! Deaf & Dumb Couple Wed In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *