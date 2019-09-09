‘We Ended It After Stuff Happened’ – Juliet Ibrahim Insinuates She Had A Fling With IK Ogbonna

Nollywood actress Juliet Ibrahim has opened up on the men she dated after her marriage to her ex-husband Kwadwo Safo Jnr, failed.

In an interview, the mother first denied claims that she dated Vector, but admitted that she may have had a thing with actor IK Ogbonna.

Juliet stated that IK was her good friend but they never dated.

She, however, mentioned that their friendship led to something which ended after “stuff happened”.

Here is the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2KH0UOH9Js/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link