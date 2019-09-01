We Have Lost Freedom In Nigeria – Kemi Olunloyo Reacts As Police Invade Bobrisky’s Party

Famous, controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to the arrest of popular male barbie, Bobrisky on his birthday by the Lagos Police command.
Recall that on Saturday evening, news broke out that police officers stormed the venue of the cross dresser’s birthday party.
The controversial figure described the arrest of Bobrisky as a disgrace as she said Nigerians had lost freedom of expression.
Kemi also queried what Bobrisky had done wrong to warrant such act from the police on his birthday. She went on to plead that people should be allowed to express themselves as the constitution stipulates.
I am very devastated tonight on the loss of FREEDOM of expression in Nigeria. I said it in @nairamarley live video with me two weeks ago on @teknoofficial and the bikini clad women. Otunba Runsewe is a childhood friend and very nice person. He heads arts and culture in a parastatal. This young man a crossdresser @bobrisky222 once said he's my biggest fan and a silent lover. I invited him to my birthday but sent the invite to the wrong handle. I handpicked my guests on August 6th. Yesterday an invitation was sent to me to attend his all white party. They said he was very excited that I was coming. Even Celebrities have their own fave Celebrities. On my way back to my place to get ready to go to Lekki, I was told his birthday was cancelled and he was arrested. This morning @richkjtmusic my son mashed one of Bob's videos with his song #FliptheSwitch and all I see is this light skin @oprah enjoying his life. WHY WAS BOBRISKY ARRESTED? I'm an investigative Journalist and Activist!! Can someone tell me where they took him and what crime he committed. Him and Runsewe had been at it back and forth. We need freedom of speech and expression as outlined in the Constitution. Our civil rights matter more than human rights. Pls let me know more. Post on my comments. First it was Naira arrested on his birthday May 10th 2019, next BOBRISKY. It is not fair. I need people to speak up on what happened. . . HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂 TO @bobrisky222 regardless of what went wrong. More birthdays are coming. God has his own plan. Soon like my son's track, BOBRISKY is gonna flip the switch on haters. They just made him more popular💚🇳🇬 . #KemiOlunloyo #kemitalksbirthdays C: @officialblessingceo @nkechiblessingsunday @iamdonaldeke @demie.o @tontolet