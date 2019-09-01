We Have Lost Freedom In Nigeria – Kemi Olunloyo Reacts As Police Invade Bobrisky’s Party

Famous, controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to the arrest of popular male barbie, Bobrisky on his birthday by the Lagos Police command.

Recall that on Saturday evening, news broke out that police officers stormed the venue of the cross dresser’s birthday party.

The controversial figure described the arrest of Bobrisky as a disgrace as she said Nigerians had lost freedom of expression.

Kemi also queried what Bobrisky had done wrong to warrant such act from the police on his birthday. She went on to plead that people should be allowed to express themselves as the constitution stipulates.

See her post below: