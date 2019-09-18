We Hope Buhari Listens To Members Economic Advisory Council: Moghalu

The former presidential candidate and deputy governor of the Central of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Kingsley Moghalu On Tuesday said he hopes that President Muhammadu Buhari will listen to members of the Economic Management Team.

Moghalu stated that the members of the newly inaugurated Economic Management Team (EMT) are competent.

Moghalu, the former presidential candidate said this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“This Council will advise the President but we hope that the President will listen to their advice. The team as composed in this Council is a competent team, there is no question about it.

“But we want to see that he will listen to their advice. When the Council advises the President, if the President agrees with their advice, he should now direct the ministers to execute these economic agendas,” he said.