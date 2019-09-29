We Will Not Allow Bobrisky Destroy Future Of Our Youths: NCAC DG

Olusegun Runsewe, director general, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), jas described Idris Okuneye, Nigerian cross-dresser aka Bobrisky, as a “national disaster. ”

Runsewe told NAN on Saturday in Lagos that if Bobrisky’s activities poses a great danger to youths and if not tamed would result in something worse than Ebola outbreak.

”Bobrisky is a national disaster, an embarrassment to the country, engaging in cultural corruption as a cross-dresser and we have to start to curtail his activities before it gets out of hand,” he said.

”We will not allow Bobrisky to destroy the future of our youths and the unborn Nigerians.”

According to Runsewe, Bobrisky’s birthday was stopped by the police recently, it was discovered that he had already started training some young people in Lekki, Lagos to be like him.

And that altering the birthday party saw a good number of his trainees leave him, and that was a great achievement.

He added that the way Bobrisky behaves is not part of the country’s tradition and urged parents to guide their children not to emulate the crossdresser.