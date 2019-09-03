What AU Should Do To South Africa: Atiku Abubakar

by Amaka

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has urged the African Union (AU) to take precautionary steps against the recent Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Videos of the attacks and killings in South Africa which are going viral, has since stirred reactions from well-meaning Nigerians calling on government to send help to its citizens in South Africa.

Taking to Twitter page, Atiku wrote:

“Reported attacks against Nigerians in South Africa is unacceptable and stands condemned.

“Urgent steps need to be taken with the SA authorities and the African Union to bring an end to this ill wind that can only end up destroying the fabric of our African brotherhood.”

