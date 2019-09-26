“What Is Tacha Feeling Like” – Omashola Tells Biggie After She Cleaned Her Face Off His Painting (Video)

Big Brother Naija BBNaija housemate, Omashola has reacted to Tacha wiping her face off his painting because it was next to Cindy.

The model said:

“on a good day, this house, in fact, the whole wall would have gone down. When I asked her the reason why she did that, she said she doesn’t want to be up there with people. I no sabi wetin the girl dey feel like, she think say she better pass everybody or she is some queen Elizabeth or people in this house are not up to her standard. This message i took from that thing is just too much. Her excuse to me even made me angrier. To her is like everybody for the wall or house they smell and not up to her class like its Tacha and the band.”

Watch the video below:

For pple that said Omashola wasnt angry with Tacha #BBNaija