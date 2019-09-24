What Not To Do When You Have Nose Bleed: Doctor

A medical doctor on Twitter has taken to the social media platform to educate people on what not o do when they start having nose bleeds.

The doctor, Dr Sam Ghali tweeted that should anyone suffer from nose bleed, they should not tilt their head back,

“If your nose is bleeding, DO NOT TILT YOUR HEAD BACK. This just makes the blood drip down the back of your throat and you will swallow and/or choke on it. Pinch your nose and TILT YOUR HEAD FORWARD. Please tell all your friends about this.”