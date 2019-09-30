Whether You Like It Or Not, Revolution Will Happen: Sowore (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Omoyele Sowore in court room
Omoyele Sowore in courtroom

Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow movement was arraigned before a federal high court sitting in Abuja on Monday morning over an allegation bordering on treason.

While making his exit from the courtroom after the judgement, Sowore managed to address the mammoth crowd who had attended the proceedings to witness the judgement.

In his brief address, Sowore warned the government that whether they like it or not, Revolution is imminent.

Read Also: Court Orders Immediate Release Of Sowore; Threatens To Jail DSS DG For Contempt

He was then whisked away from the courtroom by the DSS.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
#Revolutionnow, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

ISIS claims responsibility over Kabul bomb blast

NDLEA arrests 619 drug traffickers in Kano State

Pastor Adegboye reveals why prostitution is increasing in Nigeria

Casualty: Truck falls over Police Van

Shocking !!! Police arrests Nigeria gospel artiste for stealing ( Read full story )

Olubadan refuses to attend coronation of 32 new Obas

Read how Barack Obama got his proposal turned down twice before he met Michelle Obama

Wife Flees Home After Husband Finds Her Nude Photos With Lover

Wife Flees Home After Husband Finds Her Nude Photos With Lover

Nigeria will produce 500,000 barrels per day by 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *