Whether You Like It Or Not, Revolution Will Happen: Sowore (VIDEO)

Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow movement was arraigned before a federal high court sitting in Abuja on Monday morning over an allegation bordering on treason.

While making his exit from the courtroom after the judgement, Sowore managed to address the mammoth crowd who had attended the proceedings to witness the judgement.

In his brief address, Sowore warned the government that whether they like it or not, Revolution is imminent.

Read Also: Court Orders Immediate Release Of Sowore; Threatens To Jail DSS DG For Contempt

He was then whisked away from the courtroom by the DSS.

Watch the video below: