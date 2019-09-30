While Their Counterpart Are Leading Revolution, Nigerian Girls Are Fighting Over BBNaija: Deji Adeyanju

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju has attacked Nigerian youths again after calling them hopeless on Sunday evening.

Deji Adeyanju
On Sunday evening, the activist described Nigerian youths as the most hopeless bunch in the world.

Now the activist has attacked youths and girls again as he described them as people without future.

See his tweet below:

