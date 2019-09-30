While Their Counterpart Are Leading Revolution, Nigerian Girls Are Fighting Over BBNaija: Deji Adeyanju

Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju has attacked Nigerian youths again after calling them hopeless on Sunday evening.
On Sunday evening, the activist described Nigerian youths as the most hopeless bunch in the world.
Now the activist has attacked youths and girls again as he described them as people without future.
See his tweet below:
While their counterpart are leading a revolution, Nigerian girls & youths are hero worshipping clowns in the name Big Brother & even fighting over it. They have no future. pic.twitter.com/D5jQ7VefFV
— Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) September 30, 2019