Why Actors Like Me Become Best Friends With Poverty: Kemi Lala Akindoju

by Eyitemi
Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju
Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju, has shared that actors like her become best friends with poverty simply because they can not take up three roles at the same time.

The actress further explained that she can’t take up three roles because her ”art” is very important to her.

The actress who became famous after winning an Africa Magic trailblazer award for her role in the film adaptation of Dazzling Mirage, further said that actors like her are bound to look for other streams of income or else they become frustrated.

She made this known via her social media page.

What she wrote below:

