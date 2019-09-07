Why Buhari Is Always Slow To Social Media Rage – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari‘s media aide, Femi Adesina has debunked claims that the president and his administration are intolerant to criticisms and why he’s slow to react to Nigerians raging on social media.

Adesina made this known in a recent interview with TheCable, an online news platform.

Speaking, Adesina said while some may be of the opinion that Buhari abhors criticisms, others think he is over tolerant and needs to return to the General Buhari of 1984.

He said, “Yes. A lot of people say, ‘’we want General Muhammadu Buhari. We do not want this President Muhammadu Buhari. We want the General Muhammadu Buhari we knew in 1984 and 1985.” A lot of people say that, so that shows you the president is quite tolerant now.”

On why Buhari is slow to social media outrage, Adesina said: You think social media represents the country? That is the mistake you make. That is the mistake of the vocal minority, because they are making noise. You think that is the country? Let me tell you one scientific study we did before the last election showed us that social media was going to be responsible for just between nine and 11 per cent of the votes. Just between nine and 11 percent.

