Why Didn’t Bobrisky Call My Bosses When I Shutdown His Party: Runsewe

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, recently mocked Bobrisky’s failed birthday celebration.

The NCNC DG, who had an interview on NTA asked why the controversial cross-dresser and Nigeria’s self-acclaimed male barbie didn’t call his police after he shut down his party.

Runsewe had referred to the Nigerian transgender as a National disgrace, adding that he will be dealt with by the government if caught on the street.

Ignoring the red lights, Bobrisky shared a post firing back at him, stating that he rolls with the director-general’s bosses in government and he was waiting for him.

Unfortunately, Bobrisky’s extravagant birthday party which she had been planning for months was cancelled by Nigerian police officers to prevent breech of peace and immorality.

