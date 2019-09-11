‘Why Do Nigerians Enjoy Celebrating Crashed Marriages?’ – Ada Slim Asks

Nollywood actress Ada Slim is unhappy as to the way Nigerians react to stories of failed marriages.

According to the actress, she would love to know why Nigerians celebrate broken marriages more than they celebrate wedding days.

Not stopping there, Ada warned against people mocking others for their misfortune as God hates this.

Her post is coming just days after it was revealed that the marriage of actor Blossom Chukwujekwu to his wife Maureen Esisi had ended.