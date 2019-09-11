‘Why Do Nigerians Enjoy Celebrating Crashed Marriages?’ – Ada Slim Asks

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian Actress, Ada Slim
Nigerian Actress, Ada Slim

Nollywood actress Ada Slim is unhappy as to the way Nigerians react to stories of failed marriages.

According to the actress, she would love to know why Nigerians celebrate broken marriages more than they celebrate wedding days.

Read Also: Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu Moves Out Of His Matrimonial Home; Allegedly Impregnates Lilian Esoro

Not stopping there, Ada warned against people mocking others for their misfortune as God hates this.

Her post is coming just days after it was revealed that the marriage of actor Blossom Chukwujekwu to his wife Maureen Esisi had ended.

Nigerian Actress, Ada Slim
Nigerian Actress, Ada Slim
Tags from the story
Ada Slim, Blossom Chukwujejwu
0

You may also like

Ali Baba Pens Sweet Birthday Note For Wife Mary With Instagram Photos

Former BBNaija Housemate, Cee-C

Former BBNaija Housemate, Cee-C Shares Reason Why It Is Important To Hustle

A$AP Rocky

Swedish Prosecutors Charge A$AP Rocky With Assault Over Altercation

Ice Prince: “I’m Single Because Too Many Girls Broke My Heart”

EFCC Reacts To Banky W And Adesua Etomi’s Engagement

Ghanaian Pastor asks congregation to pay before they can touch him

MTV Video Music Awards return to LA

Kemi Adetiba Sends Lynxxx The Most Hilarious Birthday Message Ever

See The Guy Who Allegedly Broke 16 Yr Old Actress, Reginal Daniel’s V!rginity [PHOTOS]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *