Why FG Ordered NCC To Block 9m Unregistered Sim Cards

The federal government has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to block about 9.2 million unregistered mobile telephone SIM cards as part of efforts to crack down illegal SIM cards used by criminals such as kidnappers to perpetrate crimes.

Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, requested all agencies and departments under his ministry including the NCC to submit reports on their baseline short-term performance targets.

After the NCC submitted its report which was signed by its executive vice chairman, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, it was found that a huge number of improperly registered SIM cards are in use around the country.

Read Also: NCC To Order Mobile Operators To Refund Over N36bn Illegally Deducted From Subscribers

The Commission in its report disclosed that an estimated 9.2 million SIM cards did not comply with the proper procedures of SIM registration. The investigation which was carried out at the behest of the minister exposed, for the

Pantami, therefore, expressed his concern over the security implication of the report, thereby directing NCC to block all improperly registered phone numbers.

“The security implication of this irregularity is too grave to ignore and the Federal Ministry of Communications will not tolerate any actions or inactions that will compromise the nation’s security,” said Pantami as quoted in a statement released in Abuja today by his spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman