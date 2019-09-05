Why Governors Are Attending WEF: Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that governors already attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in South Africa didn’t go against the decision of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Speaking on Thursday, the minister said those governors and other individuals were already in South Africa before government decided that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo should boycott the WEF due to xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Briefing State House correspondents in Abuja, Onyeama stressed that the WEF is an international function, not organized by South Africa.

“The forum started a long time ago and the governors were already there before our decision was taken”, he said.

Nigerian governors attending the World Economic Forum include Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.