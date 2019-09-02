Why Has SARS Not Arrested Simi For Wearing Tattoo: Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has said that double standard is the reason SARS operatives arrest young male wearing tattoo.
Speaking in an Instagram post, she queried why popular Nigerian singer, Simi, who is currently wearing a Hausa tattoo has not been picked up by the security operatives.
Read Also: Simi Applauds Ikeja Electric For Providing Stable Electricity For Magodo Residents
She further explained we(Blacks) start something and the Westen World adopts it and send it back to us then we start arresting people for doing it.
The controversial journalist concluded by saying we are our own enemy.
See what she posted below:
View this post on Instagram
Double Standard: Why are SARS officers arresting young males wearing tattoos in Nigeria? They use them to profile cultists. Tattoos are a form of body modification where a design is made by inserting ink, dyes and pigments, either indelible or temporary. Singer Simi is seen wearing tattoos. Why hasn’t she been arrested? Isn’t this Hausa women tatoos? Why do we start something and then the Western world adopts it, sells it back to us and we start arresting people for it. We are our own biggest enemies. #KemiTalks #Kemitalksculture #KemiOlunloyo