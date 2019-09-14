Why Have Kids You Can Not Cater For? – Reno Omokri Asks

by Temitope Alabi
Reno Omokri
Ex-aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Reno Omokri

The former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has caused a stir on Twitter.

Reno took to his Twitter page to speak on poor parents with multiple kids, asking why they have those kids when they can not cater for them.

“It sounds wicked, but before you give to someone tugging at your conscience for money to feed their kids, ask yourself why they had kids they couldn’t cater for? There are exemptions. But in most cases, it is wicked to have kids you can’t care for! #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets.”

