Why I Attended World Economic Forum In South Africa – Ezekwesili

Former presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili had come under severe fire for going ahead to attend the World Economic Forum(WEF) ongoing in Cape Town, South Africa.

However, in defence of her being at WEF, Ezekwesili a former Nigerian minister of education says she when to bring the plight of Nigerians in South Africa to its president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

She said in a statement thus: Those who have genuine concerns about my being at WEF in South Africa, should please know that my decision to be here was thoroughly considered.

Read Also: Xenophobia: FG Pulls Out Of World Economic Forum In South Africa

I am in South Africa leveraging my ensure that Government of South Africa never again looks away while our citizens are attacked, maimed & killed.

My Life Vision is to always stand for the weaker. This is a role I play within & without Nigeria.

For me, the next three days in South Africa are programmed to achieve a set of specific action by the Government of South Africa . Our Citizens’ preservation is what matters to me not the noise.

My Life Vision is to always stand for the weaker. This is a role I play within & without Nigeria.

For me, the next three days in South Africa are programmed to achieve a set of specific action by the Government of South Africa . Our Citizens’ preservation is what matters to me not the noise.

Those of you who take delight in making ‘Politics’ of our Citizens’ Lives can carry on with your usual trade.

I stand strong on doing the things one can do to safeguard lives.

Citizens’ Lives are too sacred and important for me to be drawn into your latest ‘playground’. Never.