‘Why I Can No Longer Get Married’ – Nollywood Actress Sylvia Ukaatu

Nollywood actress Sylvia Ukaatu has revealed that she took a blood oath with a boyfriend at the age of 18.

Speaking with pearls news, the actress said; “It all started when I was 18 years old. I fell in love, deeply in love. I was so carried away at that tender age. I was lured into a blood oath with my then lover. I never knew the repercussions behind such move. I was only young, naïve and in love. We played along.

“I was happy. I was planning to settle down. Until love became sour. I tried to walk away, I begged to be freed but the guy refused, so I kept to myself and started living life to the fullest. Even when he travelled out of the country, I encountered so many failed relationships without knowing what was behind it. Suitors were coming but on the day of the introduction, they would cancel.

“I waited for many years for him to come back. But it never happened. I desperately needed to start a family, but that wasn’t forthcoming. I tried so many relationships, but they all failed. Even when friends asked me why I am not into any serious relationship, I would assure them that I have someone that whenever he gets back to Nigeria, we would get married. I never knew it was just a mere dream. It affected me in so many ways, my life, my career, at a point, I had to open up to my family, she said amidst uncontrollable tears.

“I desperately needed to start a family, but that wasn’t forthcoming. I tried so many relationships, but they all failed. The guy later came back last year. And we spoke at length and I told him we should break the oath if he is no longer interested in getting married to me.

“Then, a few months ago, my brother called me to search for his (My fiancé) name on Facebook that the said guy just got married. I quickly rushed to Facebook and checked. I was shocked, but I laughed over it. But I can still feel the pains. Right deep inside my heart. I want to warn our young ones out there. Love is not enough for blood oath. He deceived and used me.

“I ignorantly allowed myself to be caged for years. Let the youths of nowadays learn from my story. Now, I am open to a new beginning; my healing process. With God on my side, I will get my healing. All I have lost in my past years, God will restore.”