‘Why I Decided To Have My Baby In Nigeria’ – Toyin Abraham

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has finally replied Lizzy Anjorin who called her a failure who has no car or house, since becoming a public figure.

Via her publicist, Big Sam of Broadway TV, Toyin revealed why she decided on giving birth to her child in Nigeria and when she got her first house.

“In 2018, Toyin Abraham bought her first house in Ibadan, and all the papers were processed by her ex Lawyer fiance. She now lives in Prime Water Estate in Lekki with her husband and she is now one of the top 10 highest-paid actors in Nigeria.”

On why she had her baby in Nigeria at the Vedic lifecare hospital in Lekki, Toyin Abraham said:

“I heard about this place when I came to check on Princess Shyngle, that actress when I came to visit her when she had issues and I loved how nice everyone, the Doctors, Nurses were…since I had just moved into Lekki with my husband then, I decided to make this my family hospital.

“It has been a great experience, trust me….I am so happy and that is why I decided to have my baby in Nigeria because I trust the people here.

“I actually traveled out but I came back to Nigeria because I wanted him here at Vedic hospital, with trusted hands.”