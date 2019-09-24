Why I love Dating Married Men: BBNaija Housemate, Tacha

by Michael
Bbbnaija Housemate Tacha
Tacha

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha, once again, has given fans something to talk about after a throwback video of her was shared online.

In the video, she said she can only sleep with married men.

It is no news that Tacha is the most controversial housemate in the Big Brother Naija show at the moment.

A video of her saying she would rather sleep with married men than date young guys resurfaced and is making the rounds on social media again.

Tacha, who was a regular Nigerian social media savvy girl before the Big Brother Naija house had taken to her social media page in 2018  to reveal why she prefers dating married men rather than single guys.

According to her, married men are less stress, they give money, they don’t get to have sex with you all night; unlike young guys who keep hitting and hitting but yet can’t foot her bills.

Watch The Video Here:

This beautiful Nigerian girl just said why she sleeps with Married men and can't date a young guy… Guys, is this true?

This beautiful Nigerian girl just said why she sleeps with Married men and can't date a young guy… Guys, is this true?

Posted by Theinfong on Monday, November 5, 2018

