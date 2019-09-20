‘Why I Prefer Sex Dolls To The Real Thing’ – Nigerian Man Explains (Photos)

Nigerian Sex Doll
The Facebook post

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to explain why he prefers sex dolls to actual ladies.

In his Instagram post, he gave reasons why he prefers having his sexual moments with his sex doll than human beings.

Here’s his post:

“Instead of me sending you money, I will go and buy a sex doll. No smelling puxxy,  No I miss my period. No I Need money, No I don’t want to do today. Just bang bang and continue banging.”

See Photo:

Nigerian Sex Doll
The Sex Doll
