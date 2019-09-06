Why I Was Fired By Former President Obasanjo In 2005: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, has revealed that he was fired by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2005 solely because of his loyalty to former vice president Abubakar Atiku and that he was already collateral damage as a result of the feud between the former president and his vice president.

Omokri made this known on his Twitter handle on Friday.

“Obasanjo fired me in October 2005 SOLELY for my loyalty to then VP Atiku. I was COLLATERAL DAMAGE. Nevertheless, my RESPECT for Obj is stable as a Rock! My LOYALTY to GEJonathan and Atiku is even STRONGER. My CONTEMPT for Buhari and Abacha is STRONGEST.”

