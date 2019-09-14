Why I Will No Longer Take Part In Street Protests: Charly Boy

Charly Boy, the convener of ”our Mumu don do group”, has vowed never to participate in any street protest again because he has occasionally been labelled as friends of people in power.

The highly controversial figure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria, added that he was never born a protester.

“I have spent over 40 years of my life leading protest for a better society, and I can tell you that street protest will not change our leaders.

Read Also: Charly Boy Compares Nigeria To Hell Fire

“My father always told me back then that whenever I see injustice, I should fight it because it may come to affect me someday too, and that is my motivation for fighting injustice over these years.

“On several occasions, I have been tortured by the Nigerian police and the military for standing up to authorities to ask questions.

“However, on some occasions, I have been regarded as their friends, depending on the sensibility of those in power.

“I am not a professional protester, so now I have decided to use other means to hold leaders accountable,