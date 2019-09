Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shared that she doesn’t understand why money is like the deadly HIV virus in Nigeria such that anybody you ask says they don’t have.

Read Also: Let Me Decorate The Dick That Is Serving Me; Tonto Dikeh Replies Fan Who Queried Her For Gifting Bobrisky iPhone11

The screen diva made this known in an Instagram post.

See her post below: