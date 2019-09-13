Why Millitary Authorities Need To Start Deploying Women To Fight Insecurity: Aisha Buhari

Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, has opined that Nigeria’s security problem still abounds, probably because the country is yet to redefine the Armed Forces of Nigeria to explore the potentials of women for operational effectiveness in the area.

According to Aisha who made this known during the opening ceremony of the Defence Headquarters maiden annual conference on women peace and security at the National Defence College, Abuja, she said: “Women possess the traits of patience, perseverance, passion and would bring the desired result if included in the fight against insurgency.

“The security issues bedeviling our country still abound probably because we are yet to redefine the Armed Forces of Nigeria to explore the potential of women for operational effectiveness. Women possess the traits of patience, perseverance, and passion.

“There is a need for the reformulation of laws and policies that border on the inclusion of women in the strategic reformation of effective operational deployment. The wide margin and lack of flexibility in structures based on gender should be abridged.

“ Women are restricted to careers within supportive mustering of military community such as finance, human resources, personnel, logistics, medical services and welfare. I join the military women to take exception to such psychological oppression” she said.