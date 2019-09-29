Why Nigeria Is Experiencing Severe Climate Change: Buhari

President Buhari during his speech while in New York addressed the severe climate challenges confronting the country.

During his meeting with Nigerian Youths Climate Group just before he departed for Abuja, the President said:

“Nigeria is a neighbour to the Sahara Desert; Lake Chad is shrinking, while the population is exploding. It’s a challenging situation. With less land, less rainfall, these are very unique problems for the country.”

He went on to laud the youths for representing Nigeria at UNGA as Climate Change Champions, adding, “It is good you are participating so that you can appreciate the problems older people are having.”

According to Esther Agbarakwe, one of the leaders of the youth group, “This is the first time we are seeing a President sit with us. It gives us hope. We, young people, understand the problems, and are in the vanguard of advocacy. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Climate Change Department works with us for solutions.”