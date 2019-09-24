‘Why Nigeria Is Not The Giant Of Africa’ – Don Jazzy

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the education system in the country.

According to him, Nigeria who claim to be the giant of Africa, have nothing to show that they deserve that spot.

”That’s the reason why Nigerian universities are not even amongst Africa top 10. Our giant of Africa na mouth.

”Thanks @BudgITng .There are 469 legislative seats in the National Assembly. Can someone make me understand why these legislators need many aides to work for them and why they should be on the govt’s payroll? How long should we continue spending on inessentials? #Voiceofthedon”.