‘Why Nigeria Is Not The Giant Of Africa’ – Don Jazzy

by Temitope Alabi
Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the education system in the country.

According to him, Nigeria who claim to be the giant of Africa, have nothing to show that they deserve that spot.

Read Also: See Hilarious Photoshopped Picture Of Zlatan, Naira Marley, Don Jazzy, Wizkid, Others As Ladies

”That’s the reason why Nigerian universities are not even amongst Africa top 10. Our giant of Africa na mouth.

”Thanks @BudgITng .There are 469 legislative seats in the National Assembly. Can someone make me understand why these legislators need many aides to work for them and why they should be on the govt’s payroll? How long should we continue spending on inessentials? #Voiceofthedon”.

Tags from the story
don jazzy
0

You may also like

MMM

CBN Warns Against Depositing Money in ‘MMM Nigeria’

Two persons dead, seven injured in Lagos accident

Man becomes widower after 38 days of marriage

Tukur Buratai

General Buratai And Onwubiko’s Confession Before Damascus, By David Onmeje

Lagos State to experience five days of power outage – EKEDC

SERAP to Jibrin: Pray Tell

Boko Haram abducts 22 girls, women

Suspected Mastermind of UNN Post-UTME Leakage Charged To Court

Chairman of Niger State Kidnapping Committee Arrested with 35 Stolen Cars (photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *