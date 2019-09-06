Why Nigeria Will Not Severe Diplomatic Ties With South Africa: Foreign Affairs Minister

President Buhari and Geoffrey Onyeama

Nigeria’s minister for foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, says Nigeria will not severe ties with South Africa despite calls from some quarters as a result of the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

Speaking on Friday, September 6th, while appearing before the Senate Committee on Diaspora, Onyeama said if such step is taken, Nigerians living in South Africa would suffer more.

According to him, he said currently, statistics indicate that over 800 000 Nigerians currently live legally in South Africa and takin such step would affect their businesses as well as their investments.

