Why Nigerians Are Experiencing Hardship, Poverty, Sickness: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has opened up on why several Nigerians are experiencing hardship is because of corruption.

Speaking during the 49th annual conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, where he was represented by Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Buhari stated that corruption has eaten deep into the fabrics of the country’s structure, adding that corruption in its true colour is a gross violation of human right.

“I urge you now to always see corruption in its true colour as a gross violation of human right. Corruption is the major reason why millions of our people are in hardship, sick and helpless,” he said.

“Our fight against corruption is, in reality, a struggle for nation-building and the future. Corruption and impunity become widespread when accountability is disregarded.

“Disrespect for accountability also strives when people get away with all manner of questionable things and accountants are unable to check them.”

The president also maintained that corruption is behind children who are out of school.

“Corruption is the major reason why many children cannot go to school, why we have few equipment and doctors in our hospitals,” he said.

“Corruption diverts public resources thereby causing much suffering, deprivation and unnecessary death in the country.

“Therefore, if we do not slay corruption with the passion it deserves, we will not get the result that we need.”