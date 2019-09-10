Why Some Big Men Die Strangely Is Because Their Workers Are In Pains – Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, a popular cleric, has opined that why some big men die strangely is because their workers are in pains as a result of how they teat them.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, the respected cleric further shared that any man who refuses to pay his worker’s salary as at when due would face the wrath of God.

His words;

“I have a TV channel. I bought cars for all the male workers not car loans but car gifts. Nobody stays with a man who lacks human feelings. This is why some ‘big men’ die strangely. It’s because their workers are in pains, prolonged pains.

“Just saw a whole family tell me that they haven’t eaten for days. The governor hasn’t paid them for over 10months and he wants to come back? To do what? See how pale the kids look. May the Lord reward all of you wicked politicians.



“Any man who refuses to pay his workers would face the judgment of God. I have had staff for 15years and never owed salaries one day. Even when the company runs on a deficit, I do my best to pay. Workers’ welfare is key for business health/growth.

