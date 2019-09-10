Why Some Big Men Die Strangely Is Because Their Workers Are In Pains – Apostle Suleman

by Valerie Oke
Apostle Suleman
Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, a popular cleric, has opined that why some big men die strangely is because their workers are in pains as a result of how they teat them.

Read Also: Obasanjo Spoke The Mind Of Nigerians In His Open Letter To Buhari ⁠— Apostle Johnson Suleman

Speaking via his Twitter handle, the respected cleric further shared that any man who refuses to pay his worker’s salary as at when due would face the wrath of God.

His words;

“I have a TV channel. I bought cars for all the male workers not car loans but car gifts. Nobody stays with a man who lacks human feelings. This is why some ‘big men’ die strangely. It’s because their workers are in pains, prolonged pains.

 “Just saw a whole family tell me that they haven’t eaten for days. The governor hasn’t paid them for over 10months and he wants to come back? To do what? See how pale the kids look. May the Lord reward all of you wicked politicians.


“Any man who refuses to pay his workers would face the judgment of God. I have had staff for 15years and never owed salaries one day. Even when the company runs on a deficit, I do my best to pay. Workers’ welfare is key for business health/growth.

See what he tweeted below:

Tags from the story
Apostle Suleman
0

You may also like

I have sold over 3,000 ‘fake’ Super Eagles’ Jerseys — Trader brags

Wife Flees Home After Husband Finds Her Nude Photos With Lover

Wife Flees Home After Husband Finds Her Nude Photos With Lover

Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating (Photos)

Photos from Aliko Dangote’s 61st birthday celebration

Love in the Air !!! Acting President Yemi Osinbajo gifts his wife 50th birthday midnight cake

Niger Delta Agitators declare the candidate they will support in 2019 Presidential elections

Photo: I Don’t Mind Acting Unclothed – Nigerian Actress

FIFA rescinds Lionel Messi four match ban

26 persons confirmed dead in a Pakistan accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *