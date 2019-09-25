Why Sowore Is Still Detention Despite Court Order: Lawyer

A lawyer representing the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, says his client hasn’t been freed yet despite being granted bail by a court is because papers need to be signed.

Samuel Ogala, speaking on Wednesday morning, explained that Sowore is expected to be released on Wednesday after some legal documents have been signed.

“Some documents have to first be signed. We have obtained the court order, so today the necessary documents would be signed before his release,” Mr Ogala, a lawyer in Femi Falana’s chambers to Premium Times on telephone.

A judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Taiwo Taiwo, on Tuesday ruled that Sowore who has been DSS detention for 52 days be released immediately.

As part of his bail conditions, lead counsel to Sowore, Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria, must ensure he appears in court for trial.

“It is therefore ordered that the respondent be released forthwith. But he must deposit his international passport with this court within 48 hours of this order.

“Further, the respondent shall be released to Femi Falana forthwith by the applicant, that is the State Security Service (SSS).

“Femi Falana shall ensure that the respondent is produced for his formal arraignment whenever he or the respondent is notified.