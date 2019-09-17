Why We Can’t Reconcile Toyin Abraham And Lizzy Anjorin: Mr Latin (VIDEO)

Yoruba actor, Mr. Latin, who doubles as the president of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria(TAMPAM) – an umbrella that oversees the affairs of Yoruba actor and actress, has shared that the association can not reconcile the duo of Toyin Abraham and Lizzy Anjorin who are currently engaging in a war of words because they do not belong to the group.

The comic actor made this known in an Instagram video on Tuesday, 17th September.

Watch the video below: