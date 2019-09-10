Why Would A Governor Not Pay Salary And Wants Re-election: Apostle Suleman

by Eyitemi
Johnson Suleman
Apostle Johnson Suleman

The general overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, slammed governors owing salaries and still seeking re-election.

The cleric made this known via a series of tweets on his Twitter handle.

His words:

“I have a TV channel. I bought cars for all the male workers not car loans but car gifts. Nobody stays with a man who lacks human feelings. This is why some ‘big men’ die strangely. It’s because their workers are in pains, prolonged pains.

“Just saw a whole family tell me that they haven’t eaten for days. The governor hasn’t paid them for over 10months and he wants to come back? To do what? See how pale the kids look. May the Lord reward all of you wicked politicians.

“Any man who refuses to pay his workers would face the judgment of God. I have had staff for 15years and never owed salaries one day. Even when the company runs on a deficit, I do my best to pay. Workers’ welfare is key for business health/growth.”

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Apostle Johnson Suleman
0

You may also like

Maritime workers Union gives FG 21 days ultimatum to rehabilitate Oshodi-Apapa dual carriage road

Court sentenced man to 4 years of strokes for stealing sandals

Digital Depression Clinic

Top 10 Take away from the Digital Depression Clinic

Court release Police sergeant over suspected ritual killing

Rochas Okorocha set to honour President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf with a statue in Imo State

PDP chairmanship candidate allegedly shot dead by Police officer

I sold my TV and bed to go to Europe, now I’m back in Nigeria and broke – Nigerian man

‘I let My Boyfriend S*cked Me During my Period, now he won’t pick by Calls’- Lady Cries out

Former PDP chairman, Bode George advices Osinbajo to seek advice from Obasanjo and Gowon over Biafra crisis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *