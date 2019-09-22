Why You Should Never Marry A Man For Money: Apostle Suleman

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has advised ladies, not to marry a man for money simply because with time such lady will learn to earn every penny.

The respected cleric made this known via his Twitter handle on Sunday, September 22nd.

The preacher extended his magnanimity to Nigerians who returned home from South Africa following the xenophobic attack by providing free tickets for 20 people.

His words:

Never marry a man for money..or with time you will have to earn every penny

His tweet below: