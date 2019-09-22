Why You Should Never Marry A Man For Money: Apostle Suleman

by Eyitemi
Johnson Suleman
Apostle Johnson Suleman

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has advised ladies, not to marry a man for money simply because with time such lady will learn to earn every penny.

The respected cleric made this known via his Twitter handle on Sunday, September 22nd.

Read Also: President Goodluck Jonathan’s Administration Stole So Much; Apostle Johnson Suleman Makes Shocking Revelation

The preacher extended his magnanimity to Nigerians who returned home from South Africa following the xenophobic attack by providing free tickets for 20 people.

His words:

Never marry a man for money..or with time you will have to earn every penny

His tweet below:

Tags from the story
Apostle Johnson Suleman
0

You may also like

5 Signs She Is Cheating On You.

Nigerian Man Set to Marry His Father’s Ex-Girlfriend…See Interesting Details

Zaaki Azzay Pleads With ex-Wife, NGO To Allow Him See His Children

10 Must Serve Foods At Nigerian Parties

Advantages of a Family Locator Application

Just One Abortion Could Lead To Women Having Premature Births Later In Life

For Men: 7 Signs You Are Bad In Bed

Davido Speaks On Chioma Carrying His Baby And Their Wedding Date (VIDEO)

Photos: Drogba Splashes Commemorative Champions League Winners Rings On Ex-Chelsea Mates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *