Wife Drags Husband To Court Over 5-Year Sex Starvation

A housewife simply identified as Talatu has dragged her husband, Nasiru Sulaimon, before a Sharia Court II sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, over 5-year sex starvation.

Talatu is also praying the court to dissolve the union on grounds that her marital sex life has been truncated by her husband.

However, the husband, while reacting to the wife’s accusations, said that:

”When I left, my wife was pregnant. When I came back, she told me that he had an abortion because she does not want to bear any child.”

The presiding judge, Murtala Nasir, ordered both parties to settle their problems amicably. He adjourned till September 23 for a report on the settlement or continuation of hearing.