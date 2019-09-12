Win up to 2Million Naira & A Tour to Europe in the TECNO CAMission Contest

Have you ever dreamed of going to beautiful destinations in Europe? Dream no more, because TECNO is here to fulfill that dream.

Africa number one smartphone brand-TECNO, known for giving back to the community, is once again set to reward people with up to 2million Naira and a tour to beautiful destinations in Europe in the “Unlock A New CAM*ERA” photography contest.

That is not all,

Participants also stand a chance to win a recognition on National Geographic Magazine and a chance to be among the people that will win cash prizes up to $11,000 when they upload their creative pictures on a photography contest minisite

To qualify for all of these prizes, you will need to join the “Unlock a new CAM*Era contest” and stand a chance to be selected among the 24 people that will go on a 3-days photography camping contest.

In the TECNO #UnlockCAMission, there are three missions. The first mission-a macro-photography contest which started on the 27th September 2019 has ended and winners will be announced soon.

So if you missed the chance to be selected among the first winners, you can still partake in the second and 3rd mission

Mission 2 – Wide Angle photography- Here you are required to take a wide-angle photo of any iconic structure around you

Mission 3 – Low-Light Photography-This requires you to take exceptional pictures at night or in low light environment with your smartphone.

The Second mission is currently ongoing and you can join the contest right here. All entries must be accompanied with the hashtag #UnlockCAMission.

8 lucky people will be selected from each mission and qualify for an all-expense-paid trip to an undisclosed location in Nigeria. Right in the camp, they will be given photography tasks and so the fun would begin. Whoever is able to complete his or her tasks will win the new Camon 12 and lots of cash prizes. At the end of the 3-day camping, three best participants will be selected to go on the adventure to Europe.

How to Participate Offline

Visit any TECNO Shop to purchase the new Camon 12, and get your raffle ticket

Keep your raffle ticket, at the end of the campaign, there will be a raffle draw and 2 people stand a chance to win an all-expense paid to tour Europe.

The #UnlockCAMission challenge will run until the 30th of September, 2019. Join the challenge today and stand a chance to have a fun and memorable Ember season in Europe.

For more information, visit TECNOSpot for Terms and Conditions and follow TECNOMobileNigeria on Facebook, @TECNOMobileNg on Twitter and Instagram.