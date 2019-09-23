‘Witches Still Attack Me At This Age’ – Tonto Dikeh Laments

by Michael
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

Opinionated Actress Tonto Dike took to her Instagram stories this morning to share a few words about her nightmares which is seriously causing her concerns.

She shared what she described as the worst nightmare ever.

READ ALSO – Tonto Dikeh Slams Nigerian Youths Who Protested Against Bobrisky

In her words, she wrote – ‘woke up from the worst nightmare… Dear witches, it is not your fault, I don’t blame you people. Na me wey no pray. At my age in the kingdom, little witches still have mind to press my chest. I am super upset, embarrassed to say the least.’

See The Photo Here:

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh
Tags from the story
tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

Meet Businessman Who Wears High Heels To Work Everyday Just Like A Woman (Photos)

Adamawa State Civil Servants Protest In Front Of Government House, Demand Removal Of Some Officials

Monkey pox kills one person in Nigeria

Kaduna Electric To Review Sack Of 530 Workers

How I Was Forced To Sleep Among Dead Bodies In Libya – Nigerian Returnee Recounts

CAN urges FG to tackle herdsmen attack in the country

Six students killed in Kenyan school raid

3 persons dead, 50 others injured in Chisco Bus accident

Mother & Daughter Get Pregnant For Same Man, Give Birth On Same Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *