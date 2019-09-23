‘Witches Still Attack Me At This Age’ – Tonto Dikeh Laments

Opinionated Actress Tonto Dike took to her Instagram stories this morning to share a few words about her nightmares which is seriously causing her concerns.

She shared what she described as the worst nightmare ever.

In her words, she wrote – ‘woke up from the worst nightmare… Dear witches, it is not your fault, I don’t blame you people. Na me wey no pray. At my age in the kingdom, little witches still have mind to press my chest. I am super upset, embarrassed to say the least.’

See The Photo Here: