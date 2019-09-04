Wizkid Begs Nigerians Not To Retaliate Attacks On Countrymen In South Africa

Social media remains agog with protest from Nigerians over the continued killings of their countrymen in South Africa.

Protests have also been taken to the streets, and almost everyone in the country is talking about xenophobia in South Africa, and the celebrities are not left out.

However, people are suing for calm, as reports from Tuesday showed protesters looting stores in the name of retaliation.

Read Also: Wizkid Slams Celebrities Over Dumb Comments On Xenophobia

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid has particularly asked Nigerians to stay away from violence as that is not the answer.

He tweeted on Wednesday thus: Violence is never the answer! Pl,s my people!! Don’t loose (lose) yourselves! 💔