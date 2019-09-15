Wizkid Is A Legend And An Icon: Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido took to his twitter handle to hail fellow singer, Wizkid as a legend and an icon in the entertainment industry in a rare occasion.
The duo are seen as “eternal rivals” amongst their adoring fans over their contribution to the development of the music industry.
Hence, it came as a surprise when the “blow my mind” crooner described his rival musician as a legend and an icon.
Wizkid The legend … The Icon ! Our Starboy should not be associated with Mad pple like you ! 🤒 https://t.co/KGOyrHRGuc
— Davido (@iam_Davido) September 14, 2019