Wizkid Is A Legend And An Icon: Davido

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido took to his twitter handle to hail fellow singer, Wizkid as a legend and an icon in the entertainment industry in a rare occasion.

davido overtakes wizkid
Music entertainers, Wizkid and Davido

The duo are seen as “eternal rivals” amongst their adoring fans over their contribution to the development of the music industry.

Hence, it came as a surprise when the “blow my mind” crooner described his rival musician as a legend and an icon.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Davido, wizkid
0

